“Customise your live rig with real-time precision”: IK Multimedia has just made its digital amp modelling ecosystem easier to manage with the Tonex Editor

IK Multimedia has expanded its Tonex digital ecosystem with a free app for players to manage, save and audition electric guitar tones and get the most out of the guitar plugins specialists’ stompboxes.

The Tonex Editor is just that. It is an editor, one-stop access point for your Tonex library, allowing players to pull together sounds from their own presets and Tone Models, plus sounds shared on ToneNET by the IK Multimedia user community and then save them down to their Tonex pedals.

One of the biggest advantages of digital tone-chasing is the options it presents. There are thousands upon thousands of tones to find. But managing these great abundance is not easy, and that’s where the Tonex Editor will come in handy.

It is designed to streamline your workflow, allowing players to audition sounds and edit them in real-time; simply load up the editor, call up a preset or Tone Model, make some adjustments and save them straight to the pedal.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

For touring guitarists, it makes it much easier to organise all the sounds needed for a set; players have full control over all parameter presets. Users can import and export entire libraries.

The Tonex Editor can be used to apply global setup and performance modes on the “tiny but mighty” MusicRadar favourite Tonex One mini pedal, and like everything in this Tonex family of products, it is fully compatible with your library, stored settings and presets, and can see all of the Tone Models and IRs stored on your hardware, in your computer library, and on ToneNET.

IK Multimedia says special attention has been paid to the GUI, with a new “floating window” design making the most of screen space and making it easier to browse through your Tone Models, IRs, etc.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

“A straightforward drop-down menu provides quick access to hardware-stored Tone Models, conveniently sorted by type and character,” says IK Multimedia. “Additionally, the editor offers full control over all key parameters, including FX, Tone Model Amps, Tone Model Cabs/IR/VIR, and tempo and global setup options, delivering comprehensive, real-time control over all settings.”

And it is free. It comes bundled with Tonex 1.9.0 and newer, and is compatible with PC/Mac. You can download the Tonex Editor now direct from IK Multimedia.