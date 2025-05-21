Universal Audio's new plugin emulates a legendary '70s production trick heard on recordings from Queen, AC/DC and Fleetwood Mac

Universal Audio has announced the release of a new plugin, A-Type Multiband Dynamic Enhancer, capturing the legendary effect of the classic Dolby A-Type noise reduction system in software.

Introduced in 1966 with the Dolby A301 and updated in 1970 with the Dolby 361, the A-Type was originally designed to improve audio fidelity in tape recording, but soon became a secret weapon for mix engineers throughout the '70s and '80s thanks to its desirable effect on a signal's top-end.

Noise reduction systems made use of a multi-band 'compander' (compressor and expander) to reduce the level of unwanted noise and hiss produced by tape recording.

This dynamically emphasized high frequencies by compressing specific frequency bands while recording to tape (the encoding stage). Then in playback (the decoding stage) the unit would de-emphasize the highs through expansion, restoring the signal's original dynamics and reducing noise in the process.

Engineers figured out that they could give a signal some extra top-end sparkle by disabling the unit's low-frequency bands and using only the A-Type's encoding stage.

This technique became known as the Dolby A Trick, and was used on a host of iconic recordings from Fleetwood Mac, Neil Young, Queen and more. Adding brightness, air and high-frequency presence to a signal, it works especially well on vocals.

(Image credit: Universal Audio)

Universal Audio's A-Type Multiband Dynamic Enhancer emulates the beloved effect of the original hardware while incorporating a handful of additional features and controls.

Five processing modes offer a variety of sonic flavours, from the top-end presence, sparkle and clarity you'd expect from from the A-Type to "gritty analogue textures and classic '80s gated effects" offered by its Crush and Gate modes.

Opening up A-Type's Circuit Mods panel exposes a number of extra controls, allowing you to adjust its compression settings, access its sidechain function, tweak output levels and control the levels and crossovers for the multiband compression.

UAD A-Type Multiband Dynamic Enhancer is priced at $199 and available exclusively for Apollo audio interfaces and UAD hardware. (If you don't own any Universal Audio gear or can't afford a new plugin right now, Slate Digital's Fresh Air achieves a similar effect - and it's free.)

Find out more on Universal Audio's website.