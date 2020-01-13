NAMM 2020: UVI’s Roland-inspired Saturn and Mercury synths look and sound strangely familiar

NAMM 2020 : While Roland has been getting busy emulating many of its classic synths for the Roland Cloud plugin suite, UVI has also been paying close attention to the Japanese giant’s back catalogue. The result is the JP Legacy bundle, a collection of four instruments that pay homage to some ‘out of this world’ Roland synths from the past.

Known as Saturn-4, Saturn-6, Saturn-8 and Mercury-80, the forebears of these instruments aren’t too hard to figure out. Each contains a wide selection of multisampled sounds, resulting in a total of 827 presets.

Each of the synths has its own hardware-style interface and is fully editable. The presets cover classic and more contemporary sounds, and promise to capture the warmth, grit and character of analogue circuits.

The JP Legacy bundle is available now priced at €199, and runs in both UVI’s Falcon synth and the free UVI Workstation. It’s also available as part of Vintage Vault 3, a chunky collection of vintage sounds that’s currently available for €399 (rising to €599 at the end of January).