ESP LTD unveils phase 2 of its new guitar releases for 2020

NAMM 2020: After the first batch of announcements last month, ESP LTD has announced the second phase of its new guitar models for 2020 ahead of the NAMM show. Here's what's coming…

SN-1000HT and SN-1000FR

(Image credit: ESP LTD)

(Image credit: ESP LTD)

The SN Series expands with the SN-1000HT in eye-catching Purple Blast finish, and the SN-1000FR in Black Blast finish. Both guitars feature a swamp ash body, roasted maple neck and fingerboard with stainless steel frets.

They're build for speed too; scalloped above the 17th fret. The SN-1000HT has a Seymour Duncan Sentient/Pegasus pickup set that's splittable with a push-pull control. It has an Hipshot fixed bridge.

The SN-1000FR comes in an H/S/S pickup configuration, with two Seymour Duncan Hot Strat single-coils and a Pegasus in the bridge, as well as a Floyd Rose 1000SE bridge.

LTD M-1000

(Image credit: ESP LTD)

The M-1000 in Purple Natural Burst certainly looks stunning. It’s a neck-thru-body design with an alder body and a burled poplar top.

There's extra-thin U-shaped 3-piece maple neck build for speed with a natural satin finish on the back and a Macassar ebony fingerboard.

The M-1000 includes an EMG 57TW/66TW pickup set with push-pull controls on volume and tone to split each pickup an access single-coil tones.

PS-1000

(Image credit: ESP LTD)

(Image credit: ESP LTD)

The latest models in the LTD Xtone Deluxe range introduce two new finishes with the PS-1000 Vintage Black and PS-1000 Blue Sparkle.

These semi-hollow models are built with versatility in mind via a pair of Seymour Duncan Phat Cat single coil pickups.

Both new models feature a TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece, and a set-thru 3-piece maple neck and Macassar ebony fingerboard.

LTD F-200

(Image credit: ESP LTD)

The first of three new 200 series modes, the F-200 comes in a Black Satin finish. The bolt-on model has a mahogany body and 3-piece maple neck with roasted jatoba fingerboard and an FR by Floyd Rose tremolo.

The F-200 includes a set of ESP Designed LH-301 pickups with a push-pull control for coil splitting.

LTD H-200

(Image credit: ESP LTD)

The new LTD H-200 comes in See Thru Purple finish and is a mahogany-bodied build with a flamed maple top and set-neck construction with string-thru-body design.

The H-200 features a set of ESP Designed LH-150 humbucker pickups that can be split with a push-pull control. It also include an LTD fixed bridge.

LTD EC-256

(Image credit: ESP LTD)

This affordable version of LTD's popular EC single-cut shape has a Vintage Natural finish. The mahogany body model features a flamed maple top, mahogany neck and a roasted jatoba fingerboard.

The EC-256 has a pair of ESP Designed LH-150 humbuckers that also feature a coil-split via push-pull control.

ESP are promising more new models to be announced, including artist series guitars and a brand new series, presumably at the 2020 Winter NAMM show in January.