NAMM 2020: Fender debuts hand-wired '64 Custom Princeton Reverb and new Mustang GTX series digital modelling amps

NAMM 2020: Fender has got four new amps to debut at this year's NAMM show, including the high-end, hand-wired '64 Custom Princeton Reverb and three considerably more affordable models for the Mustang digital modelling range, the GTX100, GTX150 and LT50.

Fender '64 Custom Princeton Reverb (rear) (Image credit: Fender)

First up, that Princeton. Hand-wired in the firm's Corona, California facility the '64 Custom Princeton Reverb is packed full of period-correct (or near-as-darn-it) components, including Fender Vintage Blue tone capacitors, a 10” Jensen® alnico P10-R speaker and an AA1164 circuit with tube-driven spring reverb and tremolo. Tube-wise you'll find three 12AX7 and one 12AT7 preamp tubes, a matched pair of 6V6 power tubes, plus a 5AR4/GZ34 rectifier tube. That comes at an MSRP of $2,299.99.

Over on the distinctly less-tube-y, but more screen-y side of the range, is the Mustang GTX100, which is a 100-watt combo with a 12-inch Celestion G12FSD-100 speaker, 200 onboard presets and a modular signal path, which gives the user tonnes of flexibility over signal routing, effects order etc. There's also great stereo connectivity, with stereo XLR outputs and a stereo effects loop on offer. The GTX50, meanwhile, is the smaller of the two siblings and offers all of the above, but in a 50-watt package. The Mustang GTX100 and GTX50 have US MSRPs of $499.99 and $379.99, respectively.

Fender Mustang LT50 (Image credit: Fender)

Finally, the Mustang LT50 is a clever little practice amp that incorporates much of the Mustang modelling tech in a more straightforward package, lifting out the modular signal path and wireless connectivity of the Mustang GT amps. A 50-watt combo with a Fender-designed 12-inch speaker and 60 preset slots, the 20+ onboard amp and effects models mean you get enough tonal flexibility to distract you from proper practice. And all for a US MSRP of $249.99.