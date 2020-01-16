More

NAMM 2020: Fender debuts hand-wired '64 Custom Princeton Reverb and new Mustang GTX series digital modelling amps

Three digital trailblazers and one historic recreation on the way

NAMM 2020: Fender has got four new amps to debut at this year's NAMM show, including the high-end, hand-wired '64 Custom Princeton Reverb and three considerably more affordable models for the Mustang digital modelling range, the GTX100, GTX150 and LT50.

Fender '64 Custom Princeton Reverb (rear)

First up, that Princeton. Hand-wired in the firm's Corona, California facility the '64 Custom Princeton Reverb is packed full of period-correct (or near-as-darn-it) components, including Fender Vintage Blue tone capacitors, a 10” Jensen® alnico P10-R speaker and an AA1164 circuit with tube-driven spring reverb and tremolo. Tube-wise you'll find three 12AX7 and one 12AT7 preamp tubes, a matched pair of 6V6 power tubes, plus a 5AR4/GZ34 rectifier tube. That comes at an MSRP of $2,299.99.

Fender Mustang GTX100

Fender Mustang GTX50

Over on the distinctly less-tube-y, but more screen-y side of the range, is the Mustang GTX100, which is a 100-watt combo with a 12-inch Celestion G12FSD-100 speaker, 200 onboard presets and a modular signal path, which gives the user tonnes of flexibility over signal routing, effects order etc. There's also great stereo connectivity, with stereo XLR outputs and a stereo effects loop on offer. The GTX50, meanwhile, is the smaller of the two siblings and offers all of the above, but in a 50-watt package. The Mustang GTX100 and GTX50 have US MSRPs of $499.99 and $379.99, respectively.

Fender Mustang LT50

Finally, the Mustang LT50 is a clever little practice amp that incorporates much of the Mustang modelling tech in a more straightforward package, lifting out the modular signal path and wireless connectivity of the Mustang GT amps. A 50-watt combo with a Fender-designed 12-inch speaker and 60 preset slots, the 20+ onboard amp and effects models mean you get enough tonal flexibility to distract you from proper practice. And all for a US MSRP of $249.99.