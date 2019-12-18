Faith Guitars releases its first baritone acoustic model

NAMM 2020: Faith Guitars have another first to unveil with a baritone model, following the recent announcement of the British company's debut nylon-string acoustic, the Lyra.

Its body shape is based on a Faith favourite, the the baby-jumbo Neptune. The HiGloss Neptune Baritone (£1,099) features a 680mm scale length for tuning to lower registers and features an Englemann spruce top with solid rosewood back and sides and flamed maple binding.

The fingerboard, bridge, headstock plate and heelcap are Macassan ebony.

(Image credit: Faith Guitars)

This electro model is fitted with the Fishman INK3 preamp system that features an onboard chromatic tuner, three-band EQ and volume control. The under-saddle piezo pickup is Fishman's Sonicore.

For more info visit Faith Guitars.