Faith Guitars launches its first ever nylon model, The Lyra

Faith Guitars never sit still for long but its latest design is quite a departure for the UK-designed / Indonesian-built company. The Lyra is its first nylon string model and the build specs are impressive.

The neck profile is slimmer than traditional classicals but still wide enough for fingerstyle technique. A solid red cedar top and solid rosewood back and sides are finished in high gloss lacquer. The neck is mahogany with an ebony fingerboard and bridge, while the soundhole rosette is Indonesian rosewood with Abalone border.

(Image credit: Faith Guitars )

The Lyra also features a Fishman Sonitone preamp and pickup specifically designed for nylon stringed guitars. Anyone familiar with the Sonitone's steel string version will know the volume and tone controls are mounted inside the soundhole of the guitar.

The Faith HiGloss Lyra Nylon String is available to order from retailers now with a list price of £865.