NAMM 2020: Sonicware’s Liven 8bit Warps is a portable retro synth for chiptune on the go

NAMM 2020 : Sonicware is following up its first portable synth, the OP-1-esque ELZ_1 , with the Liven 8bit Warps, an 8-bit wave memory synthesizer. Designed with live performance in mind, this specialises in retro chiptune sounds, but its creators claim that its sonic potential is wide enough for it to be used in all manner of electronic music genres.

The Liven 8bit Warps comes with a built-in step sequencer, meaning that it’s a self-contained groove creation tool, and comes with four wave memory synth engines (Warp, Attack, Morph and FM). You can use it in Poly, Mono, Legato and Unison modes, and there are arpeggiators, too.

Other features include filters and effects, and there are 16 knobs for hands-on control. The sequencer, meanwhile, offers parameter locks for each step, and there’s also a looper. Connectivity includes MIDI and sync I/O and stereo audio I/O, and there’s a built-in speaker. The Liven 8bit Warps runs on mains or battery power.