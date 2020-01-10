NAMM 2020: Can the Dubler Studio Kit turn your voice into the ultimate MIDI controller?

NAMM 2020 : Following a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2019, Vochlea Music has started shipping the Dubler Studio Kit, a real-time vocal MIDI controller. This enables you to sing melodic and rhythmic phrases and have them instantly turned into MIDI data that can be played back by your favourite plugins in your DAW.

There’s obvious potential here - particularly if you can’t play an instrument - and as well as letting you create the likes of melodies and beats, you can also use Dubler to manipulate effects and filters by making specific sounds (hmmms, laaas and oohhhs, for example). We’re told that you can train your voice to work with Dubler in 60 seconds.

The Dubler Studio Kit comprises both software - a Mac and PC application that promises to work with any DAW - and a low-latency custom USB mic that’s designed specifically for use with it. Pre-orders for the second wave of shipments are being taken now - the price is $325/£250 and you should receive your kit in February.