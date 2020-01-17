NAMM 2020 VIDEO: Fender's Acoustasonic Stratocaster demoed

NAMM 2020: Following the introduction of the Acoustasonic concept in Tele form last year, Fender has extended the range to take in its most iconic body shape, with the launch of this acoustic/electric hybrid Stratocaster.

Aesthetically, it's fair to say it divided the audience, but under review conditions, the Acoustasonic Telecaster it performed admirably, so we confidently expect the same rock-solid showing and versatility from the Strat.

Once again, the sonics are handled by Fender’s Stringed Instrument Resonance System, paired with the Fender and Fishman-designed Acoustic Engine. The upshot is that you have three electric voices on the selector switch, while Fender have also added all-new acoustic options, including short scale and concert body with a slotted headstock, and a sound that is "naturally loud and resonant both on and off stage".

Delving into the nuts and bolts in more detail, there's an Acoustasonic Noiseless™ magnetic pickup that can be played on its own or blended with an acoustic voice to create new sounds.

The Acoustasonic adds all-new tone woods beyond the Tele options, too, and a mahogany Stratocaster neck with an ebony fingerboard and thin line body.

The Fender Acoustasonic Stratocaster will be available from March 2020 at $1,999.99. For more info head over to Fender.com.