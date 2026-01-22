"Rethinking motion, balance, and response": Strandberg’s new Arc TILT tremolo has been designed from the ground up for a more natural, expressive and inspiring playing experience

NAMM 2026 : Swedish guitar company Strandberg, known for its lightweight and ergonomic headless guitars, has revealed an innovative new tremolo system at NAMM 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

The new Arc TILT tremolo, currently patent-pending, is said to be “groundbreaking” with Strandberg’s Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Ola Strandberg and his team, designing it from the ground up and calling it “a groundbreaking innovation”.

As its name implies, the Arc TILT has been machined to sit at an angle, unlike the bridge on the previous Strandberg Boden Standard and Original models which has a tremolo bridge which sits parallel to the bridge pickup.

Its redesigned pivot system and tremolo block not only looks cool, it's been engineered to move in sync with the bridge to deliver a fluid and controlled feel allowing the guitarist to play expressive vibrato while maintaining stability.

Speaking about the new Arc TILT tremolo, Strandberg’s founder Ola, had this to say “It’s a new tremolo platform built around how players interact with the instrument. By rethinking motion, balance, and response, we’ve created something that feels more natural, more expressive, and more inspiring to play, while further advancing our long-standing focus on comfort and modern playability.”

Debuting on the Boden Standard N2.6T in a new Electric Fuchsia finish (aka a very bright pink), and the same model in Black Denim Satin, the patent-pending Arc Tilt has a redesigned pivot system and a block that moves in sync with the bridge (Image credit: Strandberg)

The Arc TILT is available now in two of Strandberg’s most popular 6-string guitar models, making its debut on the Boden Standard N2.6T which is available in a new Electric Fuchsia Metallic solid body with Seymour Duncan Pegasus and Sentient humbuckers for a balanced and articulate response designed to suit a wide range of players.

Alternatively it's available for the Boden Original N2.6T in Black Denim Satin or Sunset Coral which features a chambered body and POWR:D Fishman pickups for enhanced resonance and wide-ranging tonal versatility.

Pricing starts at $1,899 / £1,499 for the Boden Standard N2.6T or $2,599 / £2,099 for the Boden Original. If you’re lucky enough to be attending NAMM 2026 this year head on over to Strandberg’s stand located at Booth #5414 in Hall D to check it out.