“For those seeking acoustic power, projection and an enormous amount of volume": Faith unleashes a slew of updates and new models at NAMM

NAMM 2026 : Faith Guitars holds no bars at NAMM 2026 this year with not one but three big updates to the company’s electro-acoustic guitar line-up and you can see them all at the Faith Guitars Booth (#7007, Hall C).

Designed in the UK by Patrick James Eggle and handcrafted by a team of expert luthiers in West Java, Indonesia, Faith Guitars are known for their handmade quality, British designs, ethically sourced materials and superb quality control. They've been used by musicians around the world, including Rob Chapman, as well as Frank Turner and Jake Bugg, who have both been known to use PJE Customs.

The British guitar company is a force to be reckoned with in California at this year’s NAMM 2026, with its updated FX series making its first international debut and a new PJE Legacy FG4 Earth Satin Sunburst, though it was the upgraded Faith Nexus 2026 series that really caught our eye.

Faith Guitars | Nexus Neptune | Cutaway Electro | Thru-Black | FPNCECK - YouTube Watch On

The refreshed line of Nexus electro-acoustic guitars sit between Faith’s Pro and Legacy lines and are made from solid mahogany and trembesi tonewoods. While its predecessor was formerly available in a copper black colorway, the new Nexus models are available in either thru-black or thru-cognac – not only is the mahogany wood grain finish mesmerising to look at, the Nexus series has a distinctive mid-range driven sound which Faith says "responds beautifully to expressive playing".

Image 1 of 2 The Faith Guitars Nexus Neptune for 2026 pictured here in its Thru-Cognac colorway (Image credit: Faith Guitars) The Faith Guitars Nexus Venus for 2026 pictured here in its Thru-Black colorway (Image credit: Faith Guitars)

All of Faith's new 2026 Nexus guitars feature a brand-new cutaway on the guitar body which makes it easier to play higher up the fretboard compared to its predecessor, they also take on a black and white ABS binding.

The new Nexus Venus features an undersaddle piezo pickup with a Fishman Presys 2 & Sonicore on-board preamp system with a 2 Band EQ and tuner on the side of the guitar for ease of use, plus a phase switch to control feedback on stage. The output jack is part of the battery box panel at the base of the guitar.

The Neptune, however, has a discreet soundhold-mounted Fishman S-Tone for a cleaner, more traditional appearance – volume and tone controls are hidden out of sight and accessed by two dials that sit just inside of the soundhole. It's also the more budget-friendly of the two designs.

Both Neptune and Venus models feature an ebony fingerboard, bridge and headplate as well as the company's signature decorative mother of pearl 'F' inlay on the 12th fret.

Faith says the new Neptune "loves to be played and strummed hard" and has "an enourmous amount of volume and projection", while the Venus is "comfortable to play for long periods of time yet doesn't sacrifice tone or acoustice power" and this is largely thanks to its shallower body and 15" lower bout.

The upgraded Faith Nexus models for 2026 include a Venus Cutaway Electro Thru-Black (FPVECK) or Thru-Cognac (FPVECG). The Thru-Black model is also available left-handed (FPVECKL). The Neptune Cutaway Electro is available in Thru-Black (FPNCECK) or Thru-Cognac (FPNCECG).

All models are available from Faith Guitars’ authorized dealers now with prices starting at $1,019 US or £805 in the UK.