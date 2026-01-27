“This has been a difficult decision for us, as we have greatly appreciated the enthusiasm and support from the guitar community across the United States”: Harley Benton is closing its US store on Reverb

Harley Benton is closing its US Reverb Store, admitting that changes in economic conditions in the past year have made it “no longer feasible” to operate in the US.

The Harley Benton Official US Shop, which was opened in October 2024 to offer shipping direct from its warehouse in the US, will close on 31 January.

“This has been a difficult decision for us, as we have greatly appreciated the enthusiasm and support from the guitar community across the United States,” reads the brand’s statement on Reverb. “The changes in economic conditions over the past year have made it increasingly difficult for us to operate in the US, to the point where continuing the operation is no longer feasible – at least not in a way that allows us to offer you our products at the value you deserve.”

This does not mean players in the US won’t be able to get their hands on Harley Benton guitars in future. They will still be able to order them via Thomann, with the gear shipping from Germany.

But this will mean that US guitar players will have to pay more for them, because not only will players now have to pay for shipping to the US, these goods will be subject to tariffs – import duties levied on the goods shipped from overseas. These are payable to the courier, either upon delivery or invoiced separately.

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

Once upon a time, this was no big deal when talking budget gear. There was the de minimis exemption which excluded low-value shipments of up to $800 from any tariffs. But this was suspended on 29 August 2025.

For the guitar players, these tariffs can be expensive and more than a little complicated. The tariffs will be levied depending on where the product was made. Some of Harley Benton’s electric guitars are made in Indonesia.

Many of its guitar amps, and peripheries such as its superlative PowerPlant pedalboard power supplies, are made in China.

Harley Benton signature artist, Maxxxwell Carlisle, host of the Guitar Max YouTube channel, posted a video in May 2025 addressing the subject of tariffs and how they may affect US customers who wanted to buy his signature guitar, the Guitar MAX Fusion S-style, which was launched this time last year.

When Will The TARIFFS Hit HARLEY BENTON? - YouTube Watch On

Carlisle did a good job of explaining the additional costs that could be incurred when US players buy their guitars overseas.

It reflects just how dynamic the tariff situation is that only months later, the de minimis exemption was suspended for all countries.

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

Its guitar starter packs, which bundle beginner electric guitars with an amp, guitar tuner, guitar picks et cetera, might all feature multiple countries of origin, such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and China.

“We want to thank our entire US community for your trust, enthusiasm, and incredible support,” continued Harley Benton's statement. “This isn’t an easy decision – and who knows what the future may bring once circumstances become more stable again.”

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

Harley Benton says it will no longer be listing new products in the Reverb store from 1 February but players can still get in touch with warranty enquiries, repairs and customer service issues.

And until then, the Farewell Sale is officially underway, and presently “exceeding all expectations”.

Harley Benton says orders might take a “little longer than usual” to process but you won’t have import duties to worry about. You can browse its listings at Reverb.