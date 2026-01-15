“I am extremely excited to see my Uncle Norm enter into this new chapter in his life and career”: Joe Bonamassa gives his blessing as Norman Harris sells Norman’s Rare Guitars and says the future of his iconic LA store has been secured

Norman’s Rare Guitars has been sold. The legendary Los Angeles guitar store, founded and run by the equally legendary Norman Harris, has been bought by TNAG Global, the owners of Nashville-based heritage gear retail powerhouse Carter Vintage Guitars.

TNAG Global will take ownership of the store and its inventory of a thousand-plus guitars, plus Harris’ own personal collection. After over 50 years, there are bound to be a few holy grail electric guitars in there.

All of said gear will be onboarded to TNAG Global’s “instrument management system”, The Exchange, which is described as a “fully integrated environment to buy, sell and consign legacy instrument brands, in-store and online”.

In the store at 18969 Ventura Blvd, LA, there will be no discernible difference. The team at Norman’s Rare Guitars will remain unchanged. The vibe will be the same.

“Norman’s Rare Guitars is the most iconic guitar shop in the world, and we are honoured to help extend its story into the future,” says Ben Montague, founder and CEO of TNAG Global. “Our responsibility with this acquisition is simple: Protect what makes the shop special, ensure the business thrives beyond its founder and give Norman the freedom to step back whenever he chooses, knowing the legacy is secure.”

Harris will still remain onsite, “actively involved” in the business for as long as he wants. It is nigh-on impossible to imagine the store without him. His and the store’s story was the subject of a recent Netflix documentary.

Harris says the acquisition puts the legacy of the store in safe hands for generations to come, and says there was no one better to take the company forward than Montague and his team at TNAG Global.

“The goal has always been to share my love of great guitars with the community, and this partnership allows that community to grow, while protecting everything that makes the shop special,” says Harris. “I feel a deep sense of comfort knowing the shop, its history and its values will still be here for future generations of my family and for guitar lovers around the world.”

TNAG Global’s ambitions are to do with Norman’s Rare Guitars what it did for Carter Vintage Guitars, growing business globally without changing “the soul” the store. After the acquisition of Carter Vintage Guitars in 2022, sales have increased by 233 per cent. And Montague sees plenty of room for growth for Norman’s Rare Guitars.

“California is one of the most important guitar markets in the world, and we believe there is enormous opportunity to bring a truly dialled-in, trusted consignment model to the West Coast,” he says. “At TNAG Global, customer obsession is the driving force behind everything we build. We create environments where guitar lovers, collectors and musicians can walk into an iconic store – in Nashville or Los Angeles – and feel taken care of at the highest level, both in person and online.”

But what do the regulars at Norman’s Rare Guitars make of it? Like all great guitar stores, it is a hang-out spot, it’s a home from home, a place where fellow obsessives can talk gear, and buy gear come pay day.

One such regular knows all parties involved in this acquisition deal, and he gives his unqualified blessing to the deal.

“I am extremely excited to see my Uncle Norm enter into this new chapter in his life and career,” says Joe Bonamassa, blues guitar superstar and regular at Norm’s. “We all know that he will still be around, being the master of ceremonies and dealing the coolest guitars in the world.

“Congratulations to my friend Ben and the entire team at TNAG Global on securing the legacy of the greatest guitar store in the world.”