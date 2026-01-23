“The truest conduit between the acoustic resonance of the guitar and its electric voice” says Chris Buck of the custom P90-style pickups in his new signature Yamaha Revstar

NAMM 2026 : Over on booth #300DE in the Anaheim Convention Center in California, Yamaha is displaying a bounty of its latest new electric and acoustic guitars.

The new axes coming to Yamaha’s 2026 lineup are pretty stacked and include a new FG9 60th Anniversary Edition acoustic dreadnought, a new Pacifica SC design which steps away from the dual horned Stratocaster-inspired shape we’d usually associate with the Pacifica series, with a new single cut (SC) design and it’s available in a range of funky colors, too.

To boot, there’s a limited RSP20B 60th Anniversary edition in a sweet Noble Black color with a flame maple top, kitted out with Goldo tremolo, and MusicRadar’s Best New Guitarist from 2017, Chris Buck, gets his own signature Revstar too – so let’s have a look at what Chris’s signature model is all about…

The Yamaha RS02CB is said to be a faithful recreation of Chris’s custom model which he has used everywhere from small stages in Wales to stadiums around the world.

At its heart are custom-voiced P90-style single coil Alnico III pickups, refined here for a slightly lower output for a clear, detailed response at lower volumes and a strong, open tone when driven to reflect Chris’s distinctive and emotional playing.

Speaking about the custom pickups, Chris says, “They’re dynamic, responsive, and feel like the truest connection between the guitar’s natural resonance and its electric sound… There’s honestly nothing better than the sound of great P90 style pickups”.

Also on the spec sheet is a chambered body and carbon-reinforced neck, which Yamaha says will deliver “rich sustain and perfect balance” while reducing weight. There’s a wraparound bridge, carried over from Chris’s original custom model for direct string-to-bridge contact and the guitar is finished in a beautiful Honey Gold with amber hat knobs and stylish inlays.

The Yamaha Revstar Chris Buck RS02CB is available to pre-order now at a street price of £1,199 in the UK and $1,299 in the US, with orders expected to ship towards the end of February.