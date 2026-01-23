“A deeper low-end presence within the StingRay lineup”: Sterling by Music Man launches its first ever baritone electric guitar

NAMM 2026 : Sterling, the more budget-friendly and affordable arm of Music Man by Ernie Ball, has announced its lineup of new guitars for 2026 and includes the company’s first-ever baritone electric guitar, updates to the popular Luke lineup and signature models from Jason Richardson and Cory Wong.

StingRay Baritone (SR50)

A baritone guitar has a longer scale length, which allows for lower tunings and thicker gauge strings without degrading tension and tuning stability, often seen as an intermediary between a standard guitar and a bass.

The StingRay Baritone (SR50) is the brand’s first ever baritone and as such features a long 27.5” scale length with 24 frets and tuned to B-standard out of the box for a deeper low-end presence. Sterling says the model for 2026 “brings a road-tested design into new territory”. Also of note are its roasted maple neck, locking tuners and HH pickup configuration.

It’s available to pre-order now in Toluca Lake Blue with a US price of $849.99 at trusted retailers.

Jason Richardson Artist Series Cutlass

Also announced was a new Jason Richardson Artist Series Cutlass available in either 6- or 7-string variations, designed to meet the technical demands of Jason Richardson, a self-taught, highly disciplined player of All That Remains and Chelsea Grin fame, now leading a successful solo career often blending elements of metalcore, intense speed and melody.

The signature model sports a rosewood fingerboard with 24 frets, Alder body with Poplar Burl veneer top and striking Kokiri Forest finish as well as high-output humbuckers, push/pull volume boost and push/pull coil-split tone control which help Jason achieve his virtuosic sound.

The Jason Richardson is available now with the 6-string costing $949.99 or $999.99 for the 7-string iteration.

Cory Wong Artist Series StingRay II

Also announced, but not hitting shelves until later in 2026 is the Cory Wong signature StingRay II.

Crafted from alder with a roasted maple neck and rosewood fingerboard, it features locking tuners, an enlarged headstock, and an oval-shaped pickguard inspired by the iconic StingRay bass body.

The ergonomic body design allows easy access to higher frets, while the HH pickups and 3-way toggle switch provide dynamic, versatile tonal response, which all help Cory, from Vulfpeck and solo-guitarist fame, to achieve his high-energy, rhythmic funk tones.

While we don’t know when the Cory Wong Artist Series StingRay II will be released, it is slated for later in the year and will cost $749.99 when it hits the shelves.