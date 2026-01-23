“Engineered for modern electric players seeking authentic nylon tine without the traditional limitations of classical instruments”: Abasi’s nylon 7-string opens for pre-orders

NAMM 2026 : Abasi Guitars debuts its long-awaited Córdoba Stage 7 nylon string guitar at Booth 4230, Hall D, and pre-orders have opened for a summer 2026 release.

The firm was formed in 2017 when Tosin Abasi left Ibanez to create his own high-end ergonomic and extended range of 6-, 7- and 8-string guitars.

The Abasi Córdoba Stage 7 fuses electric and acoustic elements with its seven-nylon-string design and traditional headstock with Fishman Stage pickup system and body sensors for live performance.

Other key features to note about the Abasi Córdoba Stage 7 are that it’s based on the Abasi Concepts Larada ergonomic platform and has a thin, chambered body to reduce feedback and enhance resonance, too.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Abasi Guitars) (Image credit: Abasi Guitars) (Image credit: Abasi Guitars)

Somewhat of a unicorn for a guitar in its category is its full 24-fret access and 7-string multiscale design tuned from B to E for piano-like low-end depth and an articulate, expressive treble response.

Narrow spacing across its seven nylon strings is said to help the guitar play more like an electric and will help players transition between electric and acoustic seamlessly.

The top of the guitar is made from solid spruce with an exotic wood veneer, while the side features controls for volume, EQ, and body blend for live and studio tone shaping.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pre-orders are now open for the Abasi Córdoba Stage 7 which costs $1,499.99 in the US or £1,126 in the UK and is available in Ziricote, Acacia, and Whiteburst colors. Pre-orders are fully refundable up until 1st April 2026 and can be paid either as a deposit of $249.99(US) which will secure the Abasi Corboda Stage 7 complete with signed certificate of authenticity for the first run designation plus an Abasi Concepts Nylon Mini Course. Alternatively if you pay in full you will get priority allocation, plus a Micro-Aggresor Pedal worth $249.99 US or £188 UK.

The Córdoba Stage 7 is due to start shipping in summer this year and also comes with a Córdoba Abasi gig bag.