NAMM 2020 VIDEO: Walrus launches all-new Mako stompbox series with Mako: D1 multi-function delay

NAMM 2020: FX specialist Walrus Audio has taken the wraps off the first of a whole new line of effects at NAMM 2020.

The first-born of its all-new Mako series, the D1 is a multi-function delay with five, studio grade, high-fidelity, custom tuned programs.

The programs in question are Digital, Mod, Vintage, Dual and Reverse, all of which are tweakable with modulation, tone, age, and subdivision controls. There's also an attack knob to switch things up still further, softening the echo's attacks.

The Mako: D1 is available from Feb at $299. Head over to walrusaudio.com for more details or to pre-order.

Meanwhile, Walrus is also showing off V2 of Julia, its well-regarded analog Chorus/Vibrato stompbox (below). The pedal's guts, controls and sound are unchanged, but Walrus has tweaked the bypass switching, making it clickless, moved in and out jacks to the top and given the pedal a facelift.

The Julia V2 is available now for $199 from Walrus Audio and from authorized dealers.