NAMM 2020: 2HP’s Lunchbox is a tasty mini Eurorack case to take on your “modular picnics”

NAMM 2020 : 2HP has unveiled the Lunchbox, a cute little Eurorack case that you’ll be able to buy on its own or stuffed with tasty modular morsels.

This 42HP case comes fully powered and with a latchable lid, and thanks to its carry handle, can easily be played with pretty much anywhere.

If you want something that’ll run out of the box, you can choose to have one of 2HP’s Picnic Basket, Synth Voice, Drum Machine or Effects Box systems installed. Otherwise, you can fill the Lunchbox with your own modules.