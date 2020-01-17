NAMM 2020: Hydrasynth gets MPE support, and it can now sound a bit warmer, too

NAMM 2020 : It’s only been available for a short while, but Ashun Sound Machines (ASM) has already announced a significant update to its wave-morphing Hydrasynth.

Available in keyboard and desktop versions, which come with polyphonic aftertouch keys and pads respectively, this is an eight-voice, three-oscillator polysynth that enables you to morph between waveforms using multiple modulation sources.

Further tone shaping can be achieved using the four mutators; there are two filters that can be configured in parallel or series; and the effects section comprises four independent modules.

The new version 1.3.0 firmware update adds support for the the MPE (MIDI Polyphonic Expression) format, enabling polyphonic pitchbend and new modulation options.

There’s also the Warm mode; designed to emulate the frequency response of vintage synths, this rounds-out the high end of any patch while giving a gentle boost at the low end to add a little extra - you guessed it - warmth to your sound.

The desktop version of Hydrasynth is available now priced at $799/£799, while the keyboard version costs $999/£1,299. Find out more on the ASM website.