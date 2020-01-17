NAMM 2020: E-mu co-founder Dave Rossum is selling original, “better-than-new” SP-1200 samplers

NAMM 2020 : While the world waits for Isla Instruments’ SP 2400 , a reinvigorated reboot of the classic E-mu SP-1200 sampler, E-mu co-founder Dave Rossum has sprung a surprise by announcing that he’s celebrating the 35th anniversary of the instrument by selling a collection of renovated original units.

Each of these - and they will be very limited in number - will be stripped down and rebuilt to create a “better-than-new” SP-1200. Following testing and calibration, Rossum will then guarantee that the unit offers the exact sonic character that the SP sampling drum machines are so famous for.

There will be enhancements, too, including a new 3.5-inch disk drive and SD card floppy emulator, and manual filter cutoff frequency control sliders for the SSM 2044 analogue filters for channels 1 and 2 on the rear panel. Buyers will also get a new metal chassis, a new panel overlay, a restored top shell painted in ‘SP Grey’ and a new power supply with locking connector.

You can also expect new 1/4-inch and MIDI jacks and controls, plus an individualised Dave Rossum signature plate to guarantee authenticity. Oh, and a case.