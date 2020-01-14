NAMM 2020: Could Arturia’s KeyStep Pro MIDI keyboard be your new studio hub?

NAMM 2020: Arturia has announced the latest addition to its controller range, the KeyStep Pro - a 37-key MIDI keyboard equipped with a multitrack sequencer and plenty of I/O options.

As its name suggests, this new controller combines elements of Arturia’s existing KeyStep and BeatStep Pro devices. Much like the latter of those, the KeyStep Pro is designed for use with both hardware and software, combining MIDI, USB and analogue CV/gate outputs, allowing for connection to hardware instruments, modular systems and plugins/DAWs simultaneously.

The 37-note keyboard is equipped with both velocity sensitivity and aftertouch. There are pitch and mod touchstrips placed to the left of the keyboard for extra expression, plus a sustain pedal input on the rear.

This is more than just a straight-up controller, though; there are four polyphonic sequencer tracks onboard, allowing the KeyStep Pro to take control of multiple instruments at once.

Each sequencer track can capture patterns of up-to 64 steps. The onboard memory allows for 16 patterns to be saved to each of these tracks, which can then be chained together to create extended arrangements. Each track allows for a polyphony of up to 16 notes per-step. What’s more, Track 1 can act as an integrated 16-part drum sequencer. The KeyStep Pro uses a system of Projects too, which allow full setups to be saved and recalled with ease.

To make the most of these capabilities, the KeyStep Pro has a host of connectivity options along its rear panel. There are two MIDI Outputs, plus a MIDI In, which are joined by a USB MIDI port for sequencing and controlling virtual instruments.

On the analogue side of things, the KeyStep Pro offers pitch, velocity/mod and gate outputs for each of its four tracks. The are also eight individual drum gate outputs, plus analogue clock in, out and reset out ports. Finally, there’s a metronome output with its own level control.

The KeyStep Pro is due to arrive spring 2020, priced at $399/€399. Find out more at the Arturia website.