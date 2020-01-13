NAMM 2020: AMS Neve is bringing back the RMX16, a classic ‘80s reverb

NAMM 2020 : The AMS RMX16 was a classic ‘80s reverb unit, and now it’s returning as part of AMS Neve’s rack-mounted 500 Series.

This reissue promises “all the musicality” of its forebear, which has previously been emulated in software , offering both its nine orignal programs and the nine aftermarket ones that were only available to users via a remote control with barcode reader input. These simulate a range of reverb environments, and you have full control over each one.

AMS Neve says that it’s replicated all the sonic characteristics of the original analogue and converter circuitry, though one way that the new version differs is in the inclusion of an OLED display. This displays all parameter data so that you can get an at-a-glance view of the current settings.