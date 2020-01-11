NAMM 2020: Gibson goes back to the 70s with Original Series Classic V and Explorer

NAMM 2020: If it ain't broke… redesign it a little. That seems to be Gibson's approach with its newly expanded Original Collection and we're not complaining. A '70s-style Flying V and and Explorer have joined the core range. And both are getting some tweaks.

(Image credit: Gibson)

The ‘70s Flying V has been redesigned with a bound rosewood fingerboard, slim taper neck, and a pair of uncovered ‘70s tribute hand-wired Burstbuckers all with the orange drop capacitors Slash seems so keen on in his signature models.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson are going all white with the single finish option (a standard Original series model is available in the range with a natural finish) with matching headstock the silver reflector knobs and chrome hardware are the perfect pairing with that too.

(Image credit: Gibson)

The ‘70s Explorer makes us think of a young James Hetfield laying down the benchmark for thrash metal (and actually he had a white V-shape Electra guitar in the early years too and he still uses it). This also features a pair of hand-wired ‘70s tribute Burstbuckers with orange drop capacitors.

It's got a bound rosewood fingerboard but this time the controls are black speed knobs with the chrome hardware. How do we choose between them?!

Prices are TBC. Check back for more Gibson news here as it breaks.