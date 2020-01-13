NAMM 2020: Mooer debuts new Micro Series pedals, the A7 Ambiance and D7 Delay

NAMM 2020: Chinese pedal brand Mooer has added two new stompboxes – an ambient/psychedelic reverb, the A7 Ambiance, and the multi-delay D7 – to its desirably dinky Micro Series.

Mooer A7 Ambiance

(Image credit: Mooer)

The A7 Ambiance offers - yes - seven ambient and psychedelic reverb effects - plate, hall, warp, shake, crush, shimmer and dream – in a single box, including an infinite trail option and a storable preset option for each of the seven sounds. The side/top LED lights indicate which of the seven settings you are using.

Mooer D7 Delay

(Image credit: Mooer)

The D7 Delay builds on the format of the A7, above, featuring the same seven-slot setup, this time using six delay types - tape, liquid, rainbow, galaxy, modverse and low bit - and a 150-second looper, which can be applied to any of the six delays. There's also a tap tempo function and storeable presets.

Both the A7 Ambiance and D7 Delay pedals have an MSRP of $99 USD.