NAMM 2020: The versatile Nord Wave 2 ‘is like four synths in one’

NAMM 2020 : Clavia says that the Nord Wave 2 is its most versatile synth yet, and when you look at the specs, it’s hard to argue.

This is a 4-part synth with dedicated volume/pan faders for each part. You can use sample-based, virtual analogue, wavetable and FM synthesis, and you get 48 notes of polyphony. There are OLED displays for both the Program and Oscillator sections, plus 1GB of memory that can be filled up with sounds from the Nord Sample Library 3.0.

The Nord Wave 2 comes with a 61-note aftertouch keyboard, with performance features including an arpeggiator, a gate for rhythmic effects, and morphing facilities. There’s also a Unison mode for super fat sounds.

Modulation options include an LFO with five waveforms, flexible syncing and routing and an AD/AR envelope, and there’s also an ADSR amp envelope. You can choose from six filter types - this section also has its own ADSR envelope - while effects include a modulation FX suite, EQ and drive, delay and reverb.