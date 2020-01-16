NAMM 2020: Fender's American Originals are US-built instruments that channel particular vintages from the brand's storied past. This year will see two new Telecaster options added to the line-up, the 60s Telecaster Thinline and 70s Telecaster Custom.

The Telecaster Thinline was originally launched in 1969 and the forthcoming American Original version [pictured above] aims to capture some of the character of those early iterations, featuring a lacquer finish, original-era body radii and vintage-style hardware appointments, including tall frets. That comes in n 3-color sunburst, Aged Natural and Surf Green.

Fender American Original 70s Telecaster Custom (Image credit: Fender)

The new American Original 70s Telecaster Custom (styled as the 'Telecaster Custom' in the 2020 catalogue) is notable for housing an updated interpretation of Seth Lover's enduring Wide Range pickup, which faithfully incorporates the CuNiFe rod magnets. There's also a lacquer finish, vintage style hardware and a choice of 3-color sunburst, Vintage Blonde or Mocha finishes.

The American Original 60s Telecaster Thinline has an MSRP of $1,999.99 and the American Original 70s Telecaster Custom has an MSRP of $1,899.99.