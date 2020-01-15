NAMM 2020: Boss unveils Acoustic Singer Live LT amp

NAMM 2020: Back in 2017, we hailed the Boss Acoustic Singer Pro as one of the best-sounding, most fully-featured acoustic amplifiers on the market. Now the firm is announcing a new option for the range, the stripped-down Acoustic Singer Live LT.

Designed for those who prize portability over the full functionality of the Pro or Live models, the Acoustic Singer Live LT offers 60-watt power and dual channels for guitar and vocals, each with a three-band EQ and effects (including chorus, delay and reverb).

You also get several useful built-in live performance tools, including a notch filter, phase switch, a one-touch Enhance button on the vocal channel and Boss' Acoustic Resonance processor for the guitar side. Though, in exchange for that smaller footprint and a more accessible price point, the Live LT model drops the vocal harmoniser, looper and dual DI of its larger siblings.

There's still plenty of I/O on offer, however. Namely, a phones/recording line out, foot control inputs for both vocal and guitar effects, a USB recording out, a DI mix XLR out and a useful 3.5mm aux in with a mini level dial.

The Boss Acoustic Singer Live LT has an MSRP of $399.99