NAMM 2020: Tama releases the Club-JAM Flyer mini-kit

NAMM 2020: Tama has announced the release of the Club-JAM Flyer mini-kit.

Continuing the trend of portable setups, the Club-JAM Flyer is a four-piece compact set comprising a 14”x10” bass drum, 8”x6” rack tom, 10”x9” floor tom and 10”x5” snare.

Included with the kit is a bespoke bass drum lifter to ensure proper pedals placement, a bass-drum mounted cymbal bracket (to cut down on floor footprint) and contrasting wood bass drum hoops.

Image 1 of 4 Tama Club-Jam Flyer cymbal holder (Image credit: Tama)

Image 2 of 4 Tama Club-Jam Flyer wood hoops (Image credit: Tama) Image 3 of 4 Tama Club-Jam Flyer bass drum lifter (Image credit: Tama) Tama Club-Jam Flyer bass drum lifter Image 4 of 4 Tama Club-Jam Flyer bag set (Image credit: Tama) Tama Club-Jam Flyer bag set

The Club-JAM Flyer is available in a single Unicolour wrap finish (Candy Apple Mist), either as a shell pack 9including snare and tom holder) or as a complete setup with hardware (bass drum pedal, snare stand, hi-hat stand and throne).

A matching Tama gig bag set is also available separately to ensure safe travels for your micro-configuration.

The Club-JAM Flyer is available to order now, with street pricing for the kit complete with hardware around £329/$379. Check out the video below to hear the kit in action.