DrumCraft’s Urban Beats delivers pro-quality looks and sound for the compact stage and budget
Their new kit comes ready made to make magic in a whole range of rhythm duties
Always expanding and ever improving, the recently resurrected DrumCraft brand has just announced another new, attractively priced kit aimed at the beginner and intermediate beat-maker.
Their new Urban Beats kit features high-quality poplar shells and comes in a slick, stage and street-credible matte black wrap finish. The eye-catching new kit features a compact form for easy placement on stage or at home and comes complete with a 20" x 12" bass drum, 12" x 8" rack tom, 14" x 13" floor tom. Each comes fully equipped with Remo drum heads for “a powerful sound”.
Neat features that keep the Urban kit's bulk down include that extra-slim kick drum and a versatile and adjustable tom holder to keep the kit as tight as you want it to be. Additionally, the kit comes complete with a cymbal mount that’s fixed to the bass drum to save floor space.
The poplar shells are 7-ply and feature 45-degree bearing edges which its makers promise delivers “a warm tone that allows for a wide range of applications”.
Similarly DrumCraft promises that with the right amount of damping and adjustment (all of which is possible right out of the box) the Urban Beats is ready for any style of play, from acoustic jazz to pop, funk and hip-hop, all with a matte black look that’s sure to impress.
The DrumCraft brand started out as part of the GEWA drum and percussion empire, specialising in budget and beginner kits before being discontinued in 2010. However, in 2022 the all-seeing, all-knowing Thomann gear giant stepped in to resurrect the brand’s vibe and now continues to offer quality kits at the keen prices it was famous for.
Find out more about Urban Beats here.
Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
