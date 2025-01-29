DrumCraft’s new Series 3 Junior packs a punch for new players

The reborn DrumCraft brand only goes from strength to strength and now there’s even a new Junior kit in its Series 3 range, hitting the spot as the perfect introduction for new drummers.

The DrumCraft brand started out as part of the GEWA drum and percussion empire but was discontinued in 2010. Specialising in budget and beginner kits that self-same gap in the market continued to exist, however, and in 2022 the all-seeing, all-knowing Thomann gear giant stepped in to resurrect the brand’s ethos and continue offering quality kits at the keen prices it was famous for.

Their reborn Series 3, 4 and 6 ranges offer increasingly pro-features and quality materials meaning that there’s something for everyone, from single snares right through to hardware and stands. And now there’s even a junior option in the range.

Their new Junior configuration of their popular Series 3 is designed to cater specifically for young, upcoming drummers who perhaps don’t have the biggest floor space for the most expansive kit. As a result Junior Series 3 features smaller drum sizes, but still packs a punch, being a full-featured, playable kit designed for junior players and compact spaces.

The ready-to-play five-piece kits feature an 18” x 14” kick drum, 10” x 7” and 12” x 8” rack toms, a 14” x 12” floor tom and a 13” x 5.5” snare.

And continuing the ‘something for everyone’ mantra the Junior is available in three kit finishes. From a classic, jazzy Natural to a hard-rocking Black with a subtle retro Turquoise Sparkle in between.

The DrumCraft Series 3 Junior is available now, direct from Thomann, starting at £429.

