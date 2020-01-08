NAMM 2020: Numark’s DJ2GO2 Touch is a pocket-sized DJ controller that you can scratch on

NAMM 2020 : Numark’s DJ2GO2 Touch is a pocket-sized DJ controller that promises the “full benefits” of a much larger one, and all for a pretty low price. This is the successor to the standard DJ2GO2, and is designed to sit nicely in front of a laptop.

Despite its small size, DJ2GO2 Touch includes two touch-capacitive jog wheels, meaning that it’s ready for scratching on. There’s also a built-in audio interface, and you can trigger hot cues, loops and sampler effects.

The controller ships with a copy of Serato DJ Lite for PC and Mac, which offers streaming support via Tidal and SoundCloud (subscriptions to those services permitting).

DJ2GO2 will ship this month priced at $79.99/£69.99. Find out more on the Numark website.

Numark DJ2GO specs