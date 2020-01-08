NAMM 2020: Numark’s DJ2GO2 Touch is a pocket-sized DJ controller that you can scratch on

NAMM 2020: Numark’s DJ2GO2 Touch is a pocket-sized DJ controller that promises the “full benefits” of a much larger one, and all for a pretty low price. This is the successor to the standard DJ2GO2, and is designed to sit nicely in front of a laptop.
Despite its small size, DJ2GO2 Touch includes two touch-capacitive jog wheels, meaning that it’s ready for scratching on. There’s also a built-in audio interface, and you can trigger hot cues, loops and sampler effects.
The controller ships with a copy of Serato DJ Lite for PC and Mac, which offers streaming support via Tidal and SoundCloud (subscriptions to those services permitting).
DJ2GO2 will ship this month priced at $79.99/£69.99. Find out more on the Numark website.
Numark DJ2GO specs
- Touch-capacitive jog wheels for scratching and mixing
- Portable two-channel DJ controller for Serato DJ Lite (included)
- TIDAL and SoundCloud capability included
- Built-in sound card with headphone cueing to create the perfect mix
- Song navigation and channel and master gain controls
- DJs can map DJ2GO2 Touch with other popular DJ software
- Standard MIDI mapping for use with other popular DJ software
- Fits perfectly on top of any laptop
- 1⁄8-inch headphone output
- 1⁄8-inch main output