Replace drum tracks on the fly with the DDJ-GRV6 controller from Alpha Theta

News
By
( , , )
published

Remixing just got a whole lot easier with the new Groove Circuit and Stems FX controls

Introducing the DDJ-GRV6 4-channel DJ controller - YouTube Introducing the DDJ-GRV6 4-channel DJ controller - YouTube
Watch On

Alpha Theta wants you to get your groove on with its newly released DDJ-GRV6, a rekordbox and Serato DJ Pro compatible controller that brings the remix functionality of the Groove Circuit in rekordbox to life.

At its heart, the DDJ-GRV6 is a four-channel mixer with an onboard audio interface and USB-C connectivity for PC, Mac and mobile devices.

Aimed at giving you greater control over your remixes in a live situation, the Groove Circuit is a set of features that enable you to replace drum parts and add effects. With the DDJ-GRV6, those rekordbox features are now tactile controls.

At the press of a button, you can easily replace drum parts on the fly in the Drum Swap section, whilst creating fills and building transitions in the Drum Roll section. There's also a dedicated FX release paddle control and on top of that, Alpha Theta is giving you a pack of 40 loops to download for free.

The Groove Circuit also features a capture option that allows you to extract the drum parts of the track loaded on the deck that you can drop in on any track at any time.

It's not all about rekordbox users though. You'll find an overlay to transform those Groove Circuit controls to Stems FX and easily control the stem separation functionality within Serato Pro DJ.

Alpha Theta DDJ-GRV6

Serato DJ Pro Stems FX overlay (Image credit: Alpha Theta)

The DDJ-GRV6 also features a new Smart Rotary Selector that allows up, down, left and right control as well as the standard rotary movement. This extra control promises to aid in faster and more intuitive menu navigation through the media browser, playlists and more.

The controller also includes a Discover button to quickly access the Track Suggestion feature within rekordbox, reminding you of your old favourite tracks.

The DDJ-GRV6 is available to preorder now for £719 / $826 / €849 and you can find more information on the Alpha Theta website.

Alpha Theta DDJ-GRV6

(Image credit: Alpha Theta)

Alpha Theta DDJ-GRV6

Audio interface with a mic input, two master outputs, a booth output and two headphones outputs. (Image credit: Alpha Theta)
Simon Arblaster
Simon Arblaster
Video Producer & Reviews Editor

I take care of the reviews on MusicRadar and Future Music magazine, though can sometimes be spotted in front of a camera talking little sense in the presence of real musicians. For the past 30 years, I have been unable to decide on which instrument to master, so haven't bothered. Currently, a lover of all things high-gain in the guitar stakes and never one to resist churning out sub-standard funky breaks, the likes of which you'll never hear.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info