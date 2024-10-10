AlphaTheta brings its A-game with the new all-in-one XDJ-AZ controller
The outgoing XZ controller makes way for improved compatibility and much more
AlphaTheta has replaced its flagship all-in-one DJ controller, the XDJ-XZ, with the newly improved XDJ-AZ, which promises greater compatibility and even more tracks than before.
As with previous flagship all-in-one controllers, the XDJ-AZ is designed to offer club-standard features and a layout that is familiar to DJs regularly playing out on CDJ and DJM setups.
This latest model promises all of that but with a more refined interface that includes the addition of a larger 10.1" touchscreen from the previous eight-inch one found on the XZ, for an altogether easier experience.
One big improvement is the inclusion of Wi-Fi and support for rekordboxCloudDirectPlay and StreamingDirectPlay giving access to Beatport Streaming tracks. Generally, all-round compatibility has improved allowing you to run rekordbox on Mac, PC, Android and iOS, with Serato DJ Pro support coming in December 2024.
If you're thinking of upgrading your headphone monitoring to AlphaTheta's new HDJ-F10 headphones, then have no fear as the AZ also includes SonicLink compatibility with an integrated transmitter.
Lastly, the list of improvements culminates in a hike in sound quality, courtesy of a 32-bit D/A converter from ESS Technology. There's also a dedicated button for the mixer settings, on-screen, for rapid adjustment when needed.
We've been lucky enough to get hold of one for testing and you can check out our XDJ-AZ review now.
The XDJ-AZ is available to preorder at all good retailers, priced at $3,199 / £2,799 / €3,299 and you can find out more information on the AlphaTheta website.
I take care of the reviews on MusicRadar and Future Music magazine, though can sometimes be spotted in front of a camera talking little sense in the presence of real musicians. For the past 30 years, I have been unable to decide on which instrument to master, so haven't bothered. Currently, a lover of all things high-gain in the guitar stakes and never one to resist churning out sub-standard funky breaks, the likes of which you'll never hear.