AlphaTheta brings its A-game with the new all-in-one XDJ-AZ controller

AlphaTheta has replaced its flagship all-in-one DJ controller, the XDJ-XZ, with the newly improved XDJ-AZ, which promises greater compatibility and even more tracks than before.

As with previous flagship all-in-one controllers, the XDJ-AZ is designed to offer club-standard features and a layout that is familiar to DJs regularly playing out on CDJ and DJM setups.

This latest model promises all of that but with a more refined interface that includes the addition of a larger 10.1" touchscreen from the previous eight-inch one found on the XZ, for an altogether easier experience.

One big improvement is the inclusion of Wi-Fi and support for rekordboxCloudDirectPlay and StreamingDirectPlay giving access to Beatport Streaming tracks. Generally, all-round compatibility has improved allowing you to run rekordbox on Mac, PC, Android and iOS, with Serato DJ Pro support coming in December 2024.

(Image credit: AlphaTheta)

If you're thinking of upgrading your headphone monitoring to AlphaTheta's new HDJ-F10 headphones, then have no fear as the AZ also includes SonicLink compatibility with an integrated transmitter.

Lastly, the list of improvements culminates in a hike in sound quality, courtesy of a 32-bit D/A converter from ESS Technology. There's also a dedicated button for the mixer settings, on-screen, for rapid adjustment when needed.

We've been lucky enough to get hold of one for testing and you can check out our XDJ-AZ review now.

(Image credit: AlphaTheta)

The XDJ-AZ is available to preorder at all good retailers, priced at $3,199 / £2,799 / €3,299 and you can find out more information on the AlphaTheta website.