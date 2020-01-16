NAMM 2020: Line 6 announces portable guitar processor, the Pod Go

NAMM 2020: Line 6 has lifted the lid on the latest iteration of its POD series, the POD Go – a new lightweight unit, which prioritises portability and usability.

The interface looks super user-friendly, putting the big, colour LCD screen to good use by colour coding patch displays in relation to the eight footswitches, a nice visual aid when assigning sounds. While the interface looks simple, the sounds should be pretty sophisticated as the POD Go uses the same modelling tech as Line 6's popular Helix.

(Image credit: Line 6)

The Snapshots feature makes patches much more flexible, allowing you to create four 'variations' on a preset and move between them with no dropout. That means things like reverb trails will continue between switches.

Other controls include five push encoder knobs and an expression pedal and there's a load of useful I/O here, too, with an amp out, headphones and stereo line out, plus a stereo FX loop and further expression pedal input. On top of that, as you'd expect with a POD, the POD Go is also a 24-bit/96kHz audio interface.

Key features:

270+ HX and legacy amp and effects models

Third-party IR loading

Stereo effects loop and Expression Pedal/Footswitch input

Free POD Go Edit app

Utilizes the same HX Modeling as Helix

Over 300 effects and models from Helix, M-Series, and legacy Line 6 products

Up to 6 simultaneous amp, cab, and effect blocks (including a looper and IR loading)

3 capacitive-sensing footswitches with colour-coded LED rings facilitate fast editing

TRS dual expression pedal/footswitch input extends creative control capabilities

Stereo effects loop (mono/stereo TRS send + stereo returns)

The Line 6 POD Go has an MSRP of £639.00