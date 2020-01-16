NAMM 2020: Tascam’s Model 12 is a multitrack mixer and recorder at a keen price point

NAMM 2020: Perhaps as a consequence of the resurgence of hardware synths and analogue production gear, recent years have seen a definite return to favour for hardware mixers/recorders amongst electronic music makers and home studio owners. Recent announcements from the likes of Korg and Behringer have garnered a lot of attention, and now Tascam’s latest looks set to pique interests again.

Labelled an ‘integrated production suite’, the Model 12 is a downsized counterpart to last year’s Model 16 and 24 devices, sporting the same faux-wood look and a layout that pays homage to the classic Portastudios of the past.

It’s essentially a 10-input mixer with integrated 12-track digital recorder and 12-in, 10-out audio interface. Input wise, there are six mono channels, each equipped with one of Tascam’s Ultra-HDDA preamps, plus two stereo channels, the latter of which includes both mini-jack and Bluetooth inputs for the connection of smartphones or tablets.

Each channel is equipped with a three-band EQ, low-cut filter and one-knob compressor. There’s also a digital effects processor offering a range of reverb, delay and modulation effects, plus two aux outputs with individual send level controls.

On the recording front, the Model 12 can capture 12 tracks – the ten channels plus stereo main out – in WAV format up-to 48kHz/24-bit, directly to SD, SDHC and SDXC cards. Punch in/out capabilities are included, plus an individual click output on the rear to assist with overdubbing and live multitracking.

The mixer’s interface can also be used as a basic DAW controller too, using the MCU/HUI protocol. Additional features rounding off the package include MIDI in and out, a footswitch input for triggering the recorder, a stereo sub mix output, and two headphone outs with individual level controls.

All things considered, the Model 12 looks like a nicely flexible package for musicians looking to balance on-the-go recording with small studio or live applications. Given the tools on offer, the asking price of £569 looks good to us too. The Model 12 is due to arrive this February. Check out the Tascam site for more.