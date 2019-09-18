Tascam’s Model 16 digital recorder ‘feels like an analogue mixer’

With its faux wood panels and retro styling, Tascam’s new Model 16 standalone recorder certainly has the look of an analogue mixer, and the company says that it feels like one, too. However, this is very much a digital recording device - a 16-track one, to be precise - and one that can be used in a variety of situations.

There are 14 top panel inputs for mics, line-level sources and instruments. The first eight channels feature Tascam’s Ultra-HDDA mic preamps with 48-volt phantom power, with channels nine to 15 accommodating other inputs. You can also stream audio to the device via Bluetooth.

The Model 16 is also a 24-bit/48kHz, 16-in/14-out USB audio interface, and there are flexible audio routing options. Each channel gets a 60mm fader and a 3-band EQ, with channels one to eight also benefiting from a one-knob compressor. There’s a built-in effects processor, too.

In fact, the list of recording and mixing features is lengthy, while the Model 16’s small format - it’s a downsized version of the Model 24 - makes it ideal for use in situations where space is tight.

Find out more on the Tascam website. The Model 16 will be available from this month priced at £759.