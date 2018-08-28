Tascam’s Model 24 looks like it could be the ultimate PortaStudio

Looking rather like a vintage mixing desk, Tascam’s Model 24 is actually a digital multitrack recorder that enables you to capture 24 tracks of 24-bit/48kHz audio. This is broken down into 22 channels and a stereo main mix, with 22 playback tracks being sent over USB 2.0 or to the built-in SD card recorder.

Said recorder promises to be quick and easy to use, and offers transport controls, auto and manual punch in/out and an overdub option.

As you’d expect, the Model 24 features XLR mic and 1/4-inch line inputs, while unbalanced RCA and stereo minijack inputs are also catered for. There’s Bluetooth connectivity, too, so you can stream audio from a laptop or mobile device.

You can choose from various routing modes, while multi-segment LED meters can be used to monitor the stereo main bus output levels. Output connections include stereo XLR and 1/4-inch main outputs, two 1/4-inch monitor sends, an effects send, stereo control room outputs, and a stereo 1/4-inch headphone monitor output.

Signal processing is also part of the package. Each of the 12 mono channels includes a one-knob compressor, a low-cut filter and 3-band semi-parametric EQ with sweepable midrange. The stereo channels, meanwhile, come with a low-cut filter and 3-band fixed EQ, while a stereo 7-band graphic EQ can be applied to the main mix or monitor outputs. The icing on the DSP cake is a multi-effects processor that delivers 16 preset effects that cover reverb, delay, chorus and flanging.

Designed for use both in the studio and in a live environment, the Model 24 is expected to start shipping in the fourth quarter of 2018 at a price that’s still to be confirmed. Keep an eye on the Tascam website for more.