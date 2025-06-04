“The baritone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul’s mandolin has been with him for decades. We’re heartbroken": Someone just stole Heart’s gear on the eve of their comeback tour
The Wilson sisters are offering a reward for “their safe return – no questions asked”
It looks like the Wilsons and the rest of the recently reformed Heart just can’t get a break.
Firstly the band had to cancel and then reschedule their planned Royal Flush 50th anniversary tour earlier this year due to Anne undergoing treatment for cancer. Now, on the eve of their spring/summer An Evening With Heart tour, the band has had two vital, much-prized guitars stolen.
The band had just set off on their latest jaunt, with the tour beginning 31 May at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City and concluding on June 28 in Hollywood, Florida. They set up for their first gig and – unfortunately – left their gear unattended at the venue overnight.
By morning, a custom-built, one-of-a-kind purple sparkle baritone Telecaster with a hand-painted headstock, crafted specifically for Nancy Wilson had gone missing.
Likewise, a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin that band member Paul Moak has played for over 25 years.
“These instruments are more than just tools of our trade – they’re extensions of our musical souls,” said Nancy Wilson. “The baritone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul’s mandolin has been with him for decades. We’re heartbroken, and we’re asking for their safe return – no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable.”
A reward is being offered for any information leading to their return and given that they’re both pretty distinctive (see pics) it’s likely that someone will spot them.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
If you have any knowledge of the theft or whereabouts of the instruments contact the band’s tour manager Tony Moon, at tonymoon@me.com.
Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.