“Nothing prepares you for having it snatched away. My life was torn apart”: Missing – £150,000 18th-century violin. Last seen in a North London pub

Police have appealed to the public to help recover a 285-year-old violin that was stolen from a North London pub back in February.

The violin – which dates from 1740 and was made by the illustrious Florentine instrument maker Lorenzo Carcassi - was last seen in the Marquess Tavern in Canonbury on February 18. The theft was reported by David López Ibáñez, a member of the Philharmonia Orchestra’s string section. But it is not his violin – it was loaned to him some eight years ago by an unnamed German businessman who wanted to help Ibáñez with his career.

The Spanish violinist is understandably distraught and embarrassed by the situation. "I put it right next to me," he said. "You get taught from a very early age to take such good care of it. Nothing prepares you for having it snatched away. My life was torn apart. Your heart feels like it's going to explode."

Ibanez has said his hat was on top of the violin case, and it fell on the floor. Someone in the pub picked up the hat, thinking it belonged to the suspected thief, and went after him. It was only then they sussed that the instrument must have been stuffed under a coat the man was wearing.

PC Michael Collins from the Metropolitan Police’s local team in Camden said: “We are releasing this CCTV in an effort to help identify them as soon as possible. The victim, who is a member of London’s Philharmonia Orchestra, has told us the piece is worth more than £150,000 and was made in Florence in 1740."

“It is incredibly precious, and for the victim, it’s priceless. Please help us find the person responsible and have the violin returned it to its rightful owner.”

If you do happen to have any information that might lead the Met to the missing violin call 101 quoting 01/7178074/25. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously.