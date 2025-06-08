Have you seen this woman? The Menendez Brothers are searching for the thief who stole their record bag from Fabric

Dance duo The Menendez Brothers have appealed to whoever stole their record bag from the London club Fabric a couple of weeks ago to return it – they have lost USBs containing “years of collected music” and many unreleased tracks.

And in true Crimewatch UK style, the Brothers have released a video of the thief caught red-handed in the act. You can see her right up against the DJ booth and when one of the duo puts down the bag, she nonchalantly reaches for it and slings it over her shoulder.

“There is a very clear image of the perpetrator’s face but if you are her friend, then please get in contact,” they wrote in their Instagram post in the days after the theft.

That clearly didn’t work, so they reposted the footage a couple of days later with the message: “We have patiently waited for the woman or her friends to come forward and do the right but still we have heard nothing back. We are now revealing the photo of the woman, if anyone has information on her please come forward.”

A post shared by The Menendez Brothers (@themenendezbros) A photo posted by on

There seems to be a mini musical crimewave going on at the moment, for this comes a day after veteran AOR band Heart reported the theft of a tranche of their gear, including a custom-made purple sparkle baritone Telecaster and a vintage Gibson EM-50 mandolin. “We’re heartbroken,” Nancy Wilson has said, “and we’re asking for their safe return – no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable.”

And that concludes this month’s musical Crimewatch. What was it that Nick Ross used to say? Ah yes: “Don’t have nightmares.”