NAMM 2020: Output and Barefoot Sound are making some studio monitors together, and they look gorgeous

NAMM 2020 : Best known for its plugin instruments and samples, Output is now getting into the studio monitor game, but it’s not playing alone. The company is collaborating with speaker specialist Barefoot Sound to create a new product that will be released this summer.

These new, as yet unnamed nearfield monitors will have 6.5-inch time-aligned concentric drivers and handcrafted wood bases. A single speaker will set you back $699.

That’s about all we know at the moment, but based on the single image provided so far we can say that these are going to be fine looking speakers. Considering the companies involved, we’d expect them to sound pretty good, too, but we’ll reserve judgement on that front.