NAMM 2020: Denon DJ’s Prime 2 and Prime Go are all-in-one DJ devices designed for maximum portability

NAMM 2020: Denon DJ has already upgraded the flagship players and mixer of its Prime DJ range at this years NAMM show, but it still has more up its sleeve in the form of two new, self-contained Prime DJ systems.

Both the Prime 2 and Prime Go are two-channel, standalone DJ setups complete with jogwheels, two-track mixers and integrated 7-inch touchscreens.

Prime 2, the larger of the pair, boast capacitive-touch jogwheels with HD displays, eight multi-function performance pads, plus a built-in 2.5 inch SATA drive for storing tracks. There are also independent three-band EQs, filters and effects units for each track.

The Prime Go, meanwhile, scales things down with smaller jogwheels and less hands-on mixer control in favour of a more lightweight and portable form factor. It also adds a rechargable lithium-ion battery, promising a four hour charge life, allowing users to use the unit anywhere and prep their DJ sets on the go.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Denon DJ) Prime Go Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Denon DJ) Prime 2

Shared features between both units include wi-fi capabilities allowing tracks to be streamed directly from Beatport, Beatsource, SoundCloud and Tidal. Both units can also internally analyse tracks and rekordbox collections direct from USB. Each unit also features a pair of mic inputs.

Both are due to ship Q1 2020, with the Prime 2 priced at £1260 and the Prime Go at £930. You can read more details over at the Denon DJ site.