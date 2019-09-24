Martin unveils the DX Johnny Cash acoustic

Martin has collaborated with John Carter Cash and the Cash Foundation in the design of the DX Johnny Cash, a dreadnought acoustic guitar made in tribute to the late country icon.

The DX Johnny Cash comes in an all-black lacquered finish, just like the D-35 the Man in Black used back in the 1970s. Martin of course didn't make all-black acoustics but they did make an exception for Cash.

There was a commemorative D-35 Cash signature model in 2006 but unlike that high-end acoustic, this DX series model priced within the budget of your average player with an average salary.

The guitar has high-pressure laminate on top, back and sides, with scalloped bracing, and has a 25.4-inch scale. It comes with Fishman MX electronics.

Asides from the jet black finish, the DX Johnny Cash has the "Cash" logo at the 12th fret, star inlay, and a white soundhole sticker bearing Cash's signature.

The DX Johnny Cash is available now, priced £695 ($799, €768).

See Martin for more.