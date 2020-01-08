NAMM 2020: Gibson launches its own online TV channel

NAMM 2020: Gibson is spreading its brand wings and celebrating its heritage with a new YouTube channel featuring a wide range of shows.

Gibson TV is now online and will feature series of the following shows:

• The Collection: In this series, host Mark Agnesi will take viewers on a deep dive into the extraordinary, personal guitar collections of music’s biggest artists. Watch the first episode of The Collection with REO Speedwagon's Dave Amato below.

• The Scene: This travel and lifestyle series follows host Mark Agnesi to cities around the US and aboard to find the coolest music destinations that help make up that city’s music scene.

My First Gibson: This series gives artists the stage to tell the story of how and why they acquired their first Gibson guitar, delving into their musical history and influences and playing style.

Icons: This interview series sits down with some of the most iconic artists, producers and music business pioneers. Icons explores a deep dive into the rarified world of these music luminaries. The first episode focuses on Metallica and Cult producer Bob Rock…

Behind The Board: This series gives both musicians and producers a chance to look back and discuss the recording process in detail of their most ground-breaking albums.

The Songbook – This series is devoted to live acoustic showcases. The stripped down performances are shot in beautiful spaces from world renowned artists and up-and- coming musicians.

Check out the clip below featuring blues musician Samantha Fish – who was recently voted 3rd best blues player of 2019 by MusicRadar readers.

Subscribers can watch GIBSON TV originals on demand via Gibson.com. Viewers can subscribe to Gibson TV's YouTube channel too.