I can go for that: Roland releases an official plugin version of the CR-78 drum machine

NAMM 2026: Released in 1980, the TR-808 might be remembered as the device that (eventually) became Roland’s first classic programmable drum machine, but rhythmic scholars will tell you that, two years previously, the company released the CR-78.

This analogue beast offered not only a decent selection of built-in rhythms, but also the option to create four variations of your own, giving it an extra level of flexibility.

The machine itself may have had a relatively low profile, but its sound became well-known thanks to the CR-78’s use on hits such as I Can’t Go For That (Hall & Oates), Vienna (Ultravox) and, most notably, Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight.

Now the CR-78 has become the latest instrument from the Roland archives to join the company’s plugin roster, which is available via the Roland Cloud. And not only is it designed to bring the sound of the original hardware to your DAW, but it’s also been enhanced with modern sequencing features, individual sound mixing and tuning, tempo sync, drag-and-drop audio/MIDI support and various other things.

This isn’t the first CR-78 plugin we’ve seen - vintage emulation king Cherry Audio had its own stab at it in 2024 - but, obviously, having the Roland name on it adds to the allure.

As you’d expect, Roland has gone for an interface that closely resembles the original hardware - you can choose between the wood panel and black vinyl covering variations - and there are direct access controls for rhythm patterns, instrument sounds, shuffle, fills, volume balance, fade-in/fade-out, and more.

There’s also a detailed Pattern view where you can fine-tune your rhythms and sounds, and mixer controls can be found on the Kit screen.

If you have a Roland Cloud Ultimate membership, you’ll have access to the CR-78 already, and the Lifetime Key is currently on sale for $49 (regular price $199). It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.

Find out more on the Roland website.