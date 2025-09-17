With A Little Help From His Friends: Jack White joins Ringo Starr on stage for a performance of a Beatles classic after going Toto with Steve Lukather

Jack White joined Ringo Starr on stage for a version of With A Little Help From My Friends over the weekend in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ringo was performing with his All Starr Band at the Bourbon and Beyond festival that White had played earlier on the same day. For the encore, the White Stripes man scrambled on stage and, together with Starr’s bandmates - Patrick Keeler, Bobby Emmett and Dominic Davis - provided the familiar ‘do you need anybody’ backing vocals Lennon and McCartney sang in the original. There’s also a bit of half-hearted tambourine action from White.

Meanwhile, Ringo can be seen jigging up and down, jumping about and looking in incredible shape for a man who turned 85 in July.

The song was the last of Ringo’s set. “I want to thank everyone for joining me on stage this evening,” he said at the end. “It’s been really great. Thanks for being a great audience. Remember the music. Peace and love! I love you all.”

White wasn’t the only guest star during the show. Starr also brought on Steve Lukather of Toto fame, Colin May of Men At Work and Hamish Stuart from Scottish funk legends The Average White Band and being the generous soul that he is, Ringo allowed them to play some of their signature hits - Rosanna and Hold The Line (both Toto), Down Under and Who Can It Be Now? (both Men At Work) and the AWB’s ageless classic Pick Up The Pieces.