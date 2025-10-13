“This scheme is the envy of the world”: Irish culture minister hails expansion of a basic income scheme for musicians and creatives

An interesting development from the Emerald Isle: The Irish government has approved plans for a basic income scheme for over 2,000 musicians and ‘creative workers’ from 2026.

It is an extension of a pilot scheme that was originally put in place after Covid. The Irish Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan has secured the agreement to double the number of participants in the scheme, and a broadening of the artistic disciplines that it covers. There is also, RTE reports potential for the scheme to expand further, subject to budget considerations.

In a statement, O’Donovan said: “This scheme is the envy of the world, and a tremendous achievement for Ireland, and must be made future proof and sustainable” and added that it was important to keep the arts sector “resilient, sustainable, forward reaching and accessible.”

However, Irish musicians should hold their horses - those eligible for the new scheme will only be able to apply from September next year. If successful, participants in the scheme will receive €325 a week, with payments made monthly.

British musicians will surely be casting envious glances westward at this news. The idea of the UK government agreeing to fund a similar scheme is unlikely in the extreme.

According to stats from the Musicians’ Union, in 2025 the average working musician in the UK earns less than £14,000 per year. Even those who are signed to major labels are often living in penury. Talking to The New Cue last year, Lily Fontaine of last year’s Mercury winners English Teacher revealed she was earning less than minimum wage.

It’s not known if there is any correlation between the current health of the Irish music scene and the basic income – the likes of CMAT, Fontaines DC and the Murder Capital were all well on their way before it came into place in 2022 – but it can’t have done any harm.

As any part-time musician knows, it’s hard to give your craft the full attention it deserves (and needs, if you are to succeed) when you know you’ve got an eight hour shift ahead of you...