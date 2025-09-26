MusicRadar deals of the week: Score $600 off Gibson, $500 off Guild, $200 off PRS, and so much more in this week's must-shop guitar sales

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

Musicians have a reason to celebrate this week as major retailers roll out exciting deals across a variety of music gear. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a budding player, there are incredible discounts available that you won’t want to miss.

Gear up for six-string bargains because Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is back, and I can't help but feel a surge of excitement when I see the incredible discounts on offer. For a limited period, you can snag breathtaking price reductions on top guitar brands, featuring iconic models from Gibson and Fender, along with beautiful acoustics from renowned names like Martin and Taylor, among others.

In addition to these deals, Sweetwater is celebrating Guitar Month with a large-scale sale that includes discounts on some of the biggest names in the guitar world. Guitar aficionados can find deals on top brands like Gibson, Fender, Breedlove, Strandberg, and countless others. This month-long event offers a great chance to upgrade your collection or try something new without breaking the bank.

Not to be outdone, Musician's Friend is hosting their Guitar Fest sale, where customers can enjoy jaw-dropping discounts of up to 40% off. This massive sale encompasses a wide array of products, including guitars, amplifiers, pedals, and more. With hundreds of items marked down, now is the perfect time to snag that dream guitar or gear you’ve been eyeing.

Now, if you are a PRS fan, you are in luck, as the brand has launched its 40th Anniversary Thank You Sale. From September 25 to December 31, you can enjoy 20% off select PRS gear. This sale is currently only valid in the United States and Canada.

Editor's picks

EPIC DEAL Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s: at Sweetwater Sound The Gibson Les Paul needs little introduction, and this Standard '60s version is an awesome example of one of the all-time classic electric guitars. It's got a gigantic $600 reduction at Sweetwater at the moment, making it one of the biggest discounts around.

PRS SE NF 53: Save $200!

Loaded with a trio of Narrowfield DD S pickups, this very well may be the most versatile PRS guitar to date - and better yet, you can save $200 at Guitar Center.

Guild Starfire III: Save $500!

This guitar is seriously underrated at the best of times, so $699 for one is a really great deal. Loaded with the '60s-voiced LB-1 humbuckers for Golden Era tones, and an uber-playable three-piece U-profile neck, this guitar is a total steal!

30 Day Singer Annual: Just $99

Great for beginners and more experienced vocalists alike, 30 Day Singer not only teaches you how to sing but also gives you the tools you need to look after your voice and ensure it’s always at its best. With loads of great tools for breathing techniques and warm-ups, these lessons are taught by professional vocalists with years of experience singing.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: