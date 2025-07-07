SampleRadar: 205 free EBM samples

Before there was EDM, there was EBM. Short for Electronic Body Music, EBM was a outgrowth of industrial music spawned in '80s Germany, dialling up the tempo of its predecessor to create a potent fusion of driving synth lines, distorted beats and aggressive vocals.

Today's edition of SampleRadar is an EBM toolkit, containing a selection of synth loops, basslines and drum patterns, along with a variety of individual drum hits, all bearing the genre's punchy and dystopian sonic signature.

What you need to know

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

